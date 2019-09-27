Young, Braun introduce bill to require burial of fetal remains

U.S. senators are introducing legislation after fetal remains were found in connection with an Indiana abortion doctor.

Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young of Indiana are two of 12 U.S. senators introducing a bill to ensure they get the proper burial. It's called the Dignity for Aborted Children Act.

It comes in response to more than 2,000 remains found on the property of a late abortion doctor who used to operate a clinic in South Bend.

"All human remains, regardless of stage of life, deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and I'm proud to introduce the Dignity for Aborted Children Act to ensure that grotesque collections like Dr. Klopfer's can't be allowed to happen ever again," Braun said in a release.

The bill requires providers to dispose of the remains of unborn children just as any other human being.

“I will always fight to protect innocent life and ensure all children are treated with dignity,” Young said in the release.

Failure to dispose of the remains properly would be punishable by a fine and up to five years in prison.

