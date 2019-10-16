'You just ran over kids': Emotional witness testimony in Fulton Co. bus stop crash

Opening statements and testimony happened on Day 2 of the deadly bus stop crash trial in Fulton County Wednesday.

Alivia Stahl, Mason & Xzavier Ingle, Maverik Lowe

Four children were hit as they walked to board their school bus on Oct. 30, 2018. Three were killed.

The driver, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, currently faces five counts, including three for reckless homicide. She could spend up to 21 1/2 years in prison.

The mother of the three victims took the stand Wednesday morning.

Brittany Ingle told jurors she heard screams as she grabbed her coat that morning.

She was headed outside with siblings Alivia, 9, and Mason and Xzavier, 6, who had just been hit by a vehicle. She said a neighbor tended to the twins in the road, while she told their big sister she loved her and to "hold on."

The surviving victim, 12-year-old Maverick Lowe, used a walker to reach the witness stand Wednesday morning. He testified it was "hard to see" the bus that morning, but he saw the bus lights.

Before the crash, bus driver Robert Reid told jurors the bus lights were on and the stop sign was extended. He waived all the kids over, and said it usually took them about a minute to cross State Road 25.

He said he could see the oncoming vehicle "in far distance."

A delivery driver behind the bus told jurors he saw everything. He said he saw the bus lights, the vehicle hitting the four children and the vehicle stop after the crash.

He said Shepherd walked up to him, asking, "What did I hit?"

He responded, "You just ran over kids. You probably killed them all."

Multiple witnesses told jurors it was dark but clear that morning. No witness said they saw Shepherd brake or slow down. The woman driving behind her said she did see the bus and the children.

In court documents, Shepherd told police she couldn't see what was in front of her and thought it was a wide load.

County and state investigators also testified Wednesday. Jurors learned no tire skid marks were found from Alyssa Shepherd's vehicle on S.R. 25 to suggest she tried to stop, and almost all of her airbags were deployed.

Jurors also watched a video recreation of the crash scene using a bus with lights and an oncoming vehicle going 60 mph, the estimated speed Shepherd was driving. The state crime scene investigator said it took 15 seconds from the start of the curve where Shepherd's vehicle was seen to the crash scene.

Court resumes Thursday.

