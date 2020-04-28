YWCA's Safe Haven to host virtual SOS Fundraiser

The YWCA's Safe Haven is an organization where women, children or even men can go when they're fleeing domestic violence.

Safe Haven not only provides shelter for those in need, but they also offer programs and services to help people recover from domestic abuse.

Elkhart has seen a 17 percent increase in domestic violence calls due to COVID-19.

And Safe Haven has experienced a 15 percent increase in calls to their hotline since the pandemic started.

"What we worry about is that there are individuals who might need our help and might need our services, and they're not able to get away from their abuser long enough to seek help," said Susan Tybon, president & CEO of YWCA North Central Indiana.

Those suffering from domestic abuse are urged to call Safe Haven's hotline number: 1-866-YES-YWCA.

It takes on average of $60,000 a month to provide all that is needed at Safe Haven in order to change lives.

Safe Haven's big fundraiser, the 6th annual SOS fundraiser, will take place on Thursday, April 30th.

Because of the pandemic, the event will take place virtually. Participants can watch the event on channel 46, on YouTube or on the YWCA North Central Indiana's Facebook page.

The event will be hosted by WHME sports director Chuck Freeby, and it will feature guest speakers and a silent auction.

"We just hope that everybody participates, and they're enthused," Tybon said. "And we're issuing if you want to dress up and create a wonderful meal and make a nice evening out of it, you can do that as well."

The money raised stays in Elkhart and goes to the Safe Haven shelter.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, from 7-8 p.m. Silent bidding will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th at givegrove.com/sos .

