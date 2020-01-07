YWCA refurbishes classroom after child organizes fundraiser

A 7-year-old girl is using her love of reading to help those who are less fortunate.

In June, 16 News Now introduced viewers to Olivia Kruyer, who goes to the YWCA of North Central Indiana once a month to read to kids.

She started an online fundraiser to try and raise money for a new children's classroom for the YWCA.

The donations exceeded $5,500, allowing the YWCA to open a refurbished reading room.

"Olivia did her first fundraising project which was our popsicles and popcorn stand at our garage sale," said Sarah Rice, Olivia's mother. "We, in total, raised over $1,000, and then we had several other donations come in and three very significant donations that took us over that $5,500 mark. So, what you see here today is the culmination of many donations."

The new classroom features upgraded bookshelves, chairs, rugs and flooring.

