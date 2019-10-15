YWCA recognizes local officers for work with domestic violence victims

YWCA North Central Indiana held a ceremony to recognize local police officers who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to prevent domestic homicides Tuesday.

Each year, there is an official ceremony honoring officers who use the danger assessment law enforcement tool, or DA-LE. The goal is to prevent domestic violence by encouraging more victims to use shelters and counseling.

Officers who respond to a domestic violence call do a question screening with the victim. When the victim is at high risk the officer calls the YWCA shelter.

"If someone has ever been strangled by their partner, they are at an increased risk of being murdered by their partner," YWCA North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon said. "In fact, that increase goes up by 750%."

More than 1,100 calls were placed by police to the YWCA last year.

"With this form, we're able to get in contact with the YWCA almost immediately, so we can provide the victims of domestic violence with housing, assistance that they need to be safe. Because that's our ultimate goal, is to make sure domestic violence victims are safe," St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said.

