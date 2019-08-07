YMCAs of Michiana, Southwest Michigan to merge in 2020

The YMCA of Michiana and the YMCA of Southwest Michigan are planning to merge into one association.

The YMCA's will collectively serve more than 20,000 members and participants, and it will employ more than 500 people with an annual operating budget of $10 million.

Officials with the YMCA say the merger will allow the new association to expand its base of volunteers, donors and partners, which will allow it to positively impact more children and families in Michiana.

The merger is slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2020.

