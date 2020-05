A YMCA Task Force is trying to reopen the South Bend Mishawaka location.

The facility on Northside Blvd. has been home to the Y since 1964 but it was forced to close down during the pandemic.

The group is looking for opportunities to develop a new YMCA.

The Y has also said they hope to take some of its programs out of the building and into the community by using space in schools and health care facilities.