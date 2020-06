The YMCA of Greater Michiana and South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts have officially formed a new partnership at the O'Brien Fitness Center.

This partnership will allow the YMCA, which recently announced the closing of its building in South Bend, to offer its services at another location in the community.

Both members of the YMCA and members of the O'Brien Fitness Center will be given full access to amenities.

A new, all-inclusive membership rate structure will be released in the fall.