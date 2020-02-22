Wynonna Judd benefit concert helps organization in South Bend

A big country star was in town Saturday, and it was for a good cause.

Wynonna Judd, a multi award-winning country music artist, held a benefit concert at the Morris Performing Arts Center, as part of the Wynonna & The Big Noise tour.

The concert supported B.E.A.R. Reading Center, a local non-profit that teaches dyslexic children and adults how to read.

The reading center is one of few places in northern Indiana that provides therapeutic tutoring.

The director Kim Haughee said when it comes to reading, many students fall through the cracks, which is why their work, she said, is so important.

"We were looking at ways to find some additional scholarship dollars to help the families that are not able to afford the full tuition...And things just started clicking, and falling into place, and before we knew it we had a show at the Morris," Haughee said.

While no cameras were allowed inside for Judd's performance, 16 News Now was allowed to film local musician Paul Zulas who was the opening act.

Zulas has been singing for 47 years, but said this was the most important show he did.

"The charity aspect of this; the support of the B.E.A.R Reading Center. If you have a loved one or family member who has a reading disability, or some kind of learning disability, than you know how difficult it is for them to get ahead in school," Zulas said.

Thanks to generous musicians like Judd and Zulas, the concert should bring in about $10,000 for the reading center.

"I'm just in awe that we were able to do it," Haughee said.

