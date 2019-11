The South Bend Chapter of Team Red, White & Blue will participate in Wreaths Across America, a nationwide initiative to place wreaths at the graves of veterans.

Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lindsay Stone was joined by Kent Laudeman and Paige Keranen to talk more about a special ceremony happening next month, honoring local veterans.

The ceremony will be Saturday, December 14th at 12 p.m.

If you want to get involved, you can visit the Wreaths Across America website.