Wreath-laying ceremony at Four Winds Field honors service members

Many spent their Monday afternoon at Four Winds Field in South Bend to honor those service members no longer with us at a wreath-laying ceremony.

For Chief Master Sergeant Carl Hubbell, this day is one to also remember his son, Cory. "I received a phone call from a neighbor that said the Army was on my steps at home," he says. "[I] Rushed home. I was with Cory's mom, and got to meet everybody that Cory was stationed with. The respect that his group gave, his squad gave was wonderful."

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in attendance, and called the day a time of both remembrance and celebration. "The celebration of life itself, and time with family and all the reasons we care enough to have a military and have those sacrifices," Buttigieg says. "And on the other hand, recognition of what happened often very far away from here in order to make it all possible."