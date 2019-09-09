Elkhart is home to the world's largest superhero memorabilia collection

Step into a world of capes, comics and cars.

Allen Stewart fell in love with comics as a kid and knows just about everything there is to know about superheroes.

"Everything with me has always been a superhero theme, it always has been," Stewart said.

He started collecting comics and superhero treasures as a kid.

"My collection ended up becoming the largest superhero memorabilia collection in the world over a few decades," Stewart said.

It became so big, he decided to open up a museum in his backyard to share his passion with the Elkhart community.

Today, he just opened his newest museum in the heart of Elkhart, along with his team of superhero enthusiasts. Many of the items inside are not only unique but rare.

