Workplace accident results in barn fire that kills 1 employee, 25 calves

Employees at Homestead Dairy in Marshall County are mourning the death of one of their co-workers in a barn explosion and fire.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of 14th Road.

One of the owners talked to 16 News Now and said she is very upset about what happened Friday night. She tells us a worker was cleaning out a pen that houses calves and backed a skid loader into an LP tank.

He called his manager, who told him to get out of the area. The worker and another worker ran out of the area, but David Fajardo, of Logansport, ran back in to help save the calves.

As the owners rushed to the scene, they could see a mushroom cloud of smoke from 3 miles away.

After arriving on scene, the owners prevented the fire from spreading to another barn. The fire department arrived and put the fire out.

As 16 News Now talked to her, the owner was still visibly upset, saying Fajardo died a hero trying to save the calves.

Twenty-five calves died in the fire.

Homestead Farms has 74 employees, fourteen of which are family members.

