Workers at closed Residence Inn still not paid

Workers at the South Bend Residence Inn, which just closed Tuesday, still are not getting paid.

A former employee has been in contact with the hotel's management company, Portfolio Hotels and Resorts.

She tells 16 News Now the Portfolio representative says their lawyers are working with the bank and that the bank is still refusing to fund payroll at this time.

The South Bend Residence Inn closed for good Tuesday after employees were told Friday the hotel would remain open and that those with direct deposit would get their paychecks Monday, three days late.

The property management company still has not returned 16 News Now's calls.

