Worker killed in Warsaw front-end loader accident

A Warsaw worker was killed Friday when a front-end loader backed into the victim, causing a "catastrophic head injury."

The apparent industrial accident happened around 11:52 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Winona Avenue, according to a release from the Warsaw Police Department.

That location is used as a staging ground by Meade, a pipe-laying company doing contract work for the Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

A 54-year-old man was reversing the front-end loader when it hit the person who was killed. The coroner pronounced that person dead at the scene.

Police have not publicly identified the person who was killed.

The man who was reversing the machine reportedly is cooperating with police. They say this appears to be an accidental death and note in the release that there is no evidence of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed. Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reportedly were on their way to the scene Friday afternoon to investigate.

