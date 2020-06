The Northern Indiana Workforce Board will begin a gradual re-opening of the WorkOne offices in North Central Indiana.

Starting this upcoming Monday, WorkOne offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with varying days of operations in Elkhart, South Bend, Warsaw, Plymouth and Rochester.

In order to enter an office, you must schedule an appointment.

You can also call for virtual assistance or take part in an online workshop if you'd rather stay at home.