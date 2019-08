The State Road 331 bridge over the Yellow River in Bremen is now closed and will remain so until the fall.

The bridge is just east of the 331's intersection with Woodies Lane.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews are working on a superstructure replacement project.

Detours include U.S. 6, U.S. 31 and the U.S. 20 Bypass.

INDOT says that bridge should reopen by early November.