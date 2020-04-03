'Work from Home Duck' teaches people how to cook the protein

Why not learn to cook some duck while stuck at home?

'Maple Leaf Farms is showing people how easy the protein is to cook at home with a new live cooking series.

The "work from home duck" is a live video series on Facebook .

Their recipes include skinless duck breast flatbread, duck bacon brunch, duck patty melts and duckadillas with salsa.

It’s as easy as this.

First you can get a duck shipped to you.

Then just watch the series on Facebook.

You can also check a list of local restaurants that have duck on their take out menu just in case your attempt doesn't go well.

