Wood collectors share passion for their craft in Shipshewana

Trees are everywhere. To most people they're just something in the background, but one group takes them much more seriously.

The International Wood Collectors Society gathers samples of different trees and often makes unique crafts out of them.

It's a passion for this group, with members traveling hundreds of miles just to get new samples.

How many types of trees can there really be to collect, you may ask? Well, the society's president has your answer.

"I have 7,000 different species that I've counted, but I have more waiting," President Gary Green said. "I have stacks of wood all over the place."

For more information on the club and its crafters, visit woodcollectors.org.

