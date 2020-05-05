Woman who tested positive for coronavirus dies at Motel 6 in Roseland

A woman who tested positive for the coronavirus has died at the Motel 6 in Roseland.

The building had been leased by South Bend as a coronavirus isolation center where homeless people can ride out a quarantine or await their test results.

"They did see the individual yesterday, and they went in to do breakfast rounds this morning and she was not responding," explains St. Joseph County Deputy Coroner Wendi Scoles.

"He has been in contact with her daily, [her doctor] from the health department. She has been fine, but it just happens. When it gets to a certain point… she just passed away," says St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann. "When these first people here get to a certain point, they take them to the hospital. If they become critically ill, they take them to the hospital. But this person, it was kind of unexpected as far as this person passing away so soon, but it does happen."

Health officials say the woman had a heart condition that likely played a role in her death. She has not been publicly identified.

