A resident at a senior living center in Goshen had her wish come true Monday in the form of a visit to Swiss Valley Ski Resort in Cass County.

Waterford Crossing has a program called Live a Dream, which is similar to the Make-A-Wish program. Employees at the living center do what they can to make residents' dreams come true.

Sandra Thurn used to ski almost every weekend at Swiss Valley. Her wish was to go one more time.

She got that chance Monday.