Woman travels across country, writes inspirational stories

A woman is on a mission to find "more good" across America.

When Mary Latham's mom died of cancer, she wanted to honor her in some way.

She started the More Good project, capturing stories of kindness and hope.

“I decided I was going to pack up her old Subaru and I was going to go to every single state, and I was going to look for that more good she told me was out there,” Latham said.

Latham hit the road in 2016. Since then, she has captured hundreds of positive stories from new friends she has made.

Wednesday Latham brought her message to South Bend, the 41st place she has visited.

She stopped in at a place many know all too well: Tony's Mobil.

Tony Lacopo died in 2010 from cancer, but his wife, Louise, keeps his memory alive, giving to Toys for Tots.

"There will always be tragedies and horrible things that will happen in our life, and in the world inevitability, but there will always be more good out there if you look for it,” Latham said.

Latham stays with host families on the road, meeting people like Aleah Lacopo along the way.

“If you are ever in Indiana, I would love to host you. This is meant to be, so don't forget me,” Lacopo said.

“You develop these really cool friendships and relationships with these people that they didn't even know what they were getting into when they said that you could stay with them,” Latham said.

The stories will be in a book and donated to hospital waiting rooms.

“For me, the hospital waiting room was just a really depressing, hopeless place,” Lacopo said.

Latham said simple acts make a difference and make life meaningful.

“And we are all capable of these little acts of kindness and we should do them more,” Lacopo said.

In order to make money, Latham is a photographer on the side.

A lot of her mission is made possible through donations. If you want to donate, go to moregoodtoday.com.

She hopes to start writing the book this fall.

