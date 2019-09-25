Woman thought she rescued a kitten, but it was a bobcat

While driving recently, Jill Hicks saw what she thought was a domestic kitten dart across the road.

A Chattanooga woman thought she was rescuing a domestic kitten, but was surprised to find out it was a wild bobcat. (Source: WDEF/CNN)

“I pulled over on the side of the road, got out, got it,” she said. “It did run a little bit, but not fast and not far, and it crouched down. I picked it up, put it in the car with me. It climbed all over me.”

After consulting with neighbors, Hicks realized what she rescued was actually a baby bobcat.

“I was going to go home from dinner, give her a bath, put her in the bed with me, and when we decided she was a bobcat, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d probably better not do all that,’” she said.

Hicks took the bobcat to For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue, where she was named Arwen.

Rehabilitator Juniper Russo said there are ways to tell the difference between kittens and young bobcats.

“Bobcat kittens always have spots in some form or another, whereas actual spotted markings are fairly rare in domestic cats," Russo said. “And a bobcat kitten will sometimes, but not always, have black tufts on the ears, which are also possible in domestic cats, but pretty rare.”

Russo said bobcats can be dangerous.

“As they get older, they will become more and more aggressive, and a male bobcat especially can be about twice the size of a typical domestic cat and also very unpredictable in its behavior,” Russo said.

Russo hopes to have Arwen until March. She said the bobcat will be released in a protected area close to where she was found.

As for Hicks, she said she wouldn’t have done anything differently.

“Even though I thought she was a kitten, had I known she was a bobcat, and that small, and in that high traffic area, I still would have done the same thing,” she said.

