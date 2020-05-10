Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash in Berrien County

A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Weesaw Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office was called to S. Pardee Rd. near Sawyer Rd. just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a serious single vehicle crash.

First responders say a Nissan Maxima lost control on the gravel roadway, left the road and collided with a tree.

First responders had to extricate the 20-year-old female driver from Three Oaks, Mich.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital.

Speed was a factor and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate.