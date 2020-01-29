Woman sentenced for harboring son

A woman who pleaded guilty to harboring a felon, her son, will spend time in jail.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Felecia Lee, 43, was sentenced Monday to 158 days in jail with credit for that many days served.

Lee still faces a possible murder charge and a charge of felonious assault in the July 31, 2019 death of Arsenio Jordan.

Lee is the mother of Dennis Holbrook, 24, and Eric Holbrook, 22, who both have pleaded guilty in Jordan’s death.

The brothers will be sentenced in February.

