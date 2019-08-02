Woman sentenced for 1988 murder of Miriam Rice

The woman found guilty in the 1988 murder of South Bend mom Miriam Rice has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Barbara Brewster, 56, learned her fate Friday morning.

In June of 1988, Rice's body was found on Boland Drive near Pinhook Park.

The case remained cold for 30 years before Brewster and her former boyfriend George Kearney were arrested back in 2018.

Kearney was charged with murder but died in jail back in March.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

