Woman reels in fish with 2 mouths on Lake Champlain

A normal fishing day in New York took an unexpected turn when one woman reeled in a fish with not one but two mouths.

There is no clear answer as to why the fish has two mouths, but some suspect it could be the offspring of Lake Champlain's famed monster, Champy.

"I pulled it in. It felt extra heavy this time, so it's like, OK, this is a good one, and we got it in and seeing the two mouths on it," angler Debbie Geddes described.

"I've had messages from all over the world, like people asking about this fish, and it seems like everybody's got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths," Geedes's co-worker Adam Facteau said.

Geddes returned the fish to the water after snapping those few pictures.

