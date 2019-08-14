Woman reaches plea agreement in domestic stabbing case

A woman accused of stabbing the father of her children more than 20 times has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Nicole Osler, 23, of Benton Harbor, has pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Osler told the judge she was in a car in St. Joseph on June 27 when she became upset with 35-year-old Cassell Blakely and started stabbing him with a knife.

Osler said one of their children was in the car at the time of the stabbing.

Blakely recovered from his wounds, and Osler ultimately turned herself in at the Benton Harbor Police Station.

