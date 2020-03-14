Woman killed in shooting outside Phillips 66 in downtown South Bend

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigators are looking for more information about a murder that happened early this morning.

16 News now learned what led up to shots being fired in downtown South Bend.

What started as a fight outside this Phillips 66 gas station at roughly 2:30 P.M. Saturday morning, ended in the murder of 24-year old De Ashay Thompson.

The violence could be heard from those living nearby.

"There's a lot of gun shots going off--like a whole lot. I can't even begin to count how many but then there were just people fleeing and cars fleeing in every direction," said nearby resident Spencer Bushong.

By the time police arrived on scene, most of the crowd left. That's when they found Thompson on the ground with a bullet wound, from which she would never recover.

This is the second murder to happen at this Phillips 66 in the past six months after 36-year old Joshua Lammot Flinn was shot and killed there in Oct. of last year.

Bushong tells us this gas station is a popular stop for people after they've left the bars.

"I mean there's just crowds of people that go there after going to the bars and stuff. Getting food and hanging out for a minute," Bushong said.

Investigators say they've been interviewing several witnesses to learn more about who fired the bullet that killed Thompson.

With no arrests made yet at this point, Metro Homicide is asking anyone who was at the gas station before the shots rang out to contact them at 574-235-5009

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP (7867).

