Woman killed by car in Elkhart County

One woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday evening.

Police say Amelia Cecilia Vasquez-Palma, 34 of Elkhart, was crossing US 33 around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed southeast on US 33, approaching the intersection of Lewis Street/County Road 13 when it hit the woman.

She was transported to Elkhart General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

