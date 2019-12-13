Woman intentionally hit by car on SB's west side

A woman was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after police say someone intentionally hit her with a car in South Bend.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Beacon Heights Apartments on the city's west side.

Police on the scene said the victim is in stable condition and expected to be OK.

The suspect took off. Police have not given an official description of any suspect or suspect vehicle other than to say they are looking for a light-colored car.

16 News Now is working to find out more on this breaking news story and will update you with what we learn.

