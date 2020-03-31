Woman injured in car accident involving State Trooper

KOKOMO, Ind. (WNDU) A woman is injured in a car accident involving an Indiana State Trooper.
It happened just after 2:30 pm. Monday.
Master trooper Aaron Schaal was driving a police car north on US 9-31 in Kokomo when he was struck by a car turning east onto Center Road.
The car was driven by 62-year-old Debra Attebury.
She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured.
Police are investigating---but neither alcohol nor narcotics are believed to be factors in the crash.