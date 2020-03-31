Woman injured in car accident involving State Trooper

A woman is injured in a car accident involving an Indiana State Trooper.

It happened just after 2:30 pm. Monday.

Master trooper Aaron Schaal was driving a police car north on US 9-31 in Kokomo when he was struck by a car turning east onto Center Road.

The car was driven by 62-year-old Debra Attebury.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured.

Police are investigating---but neither alcohol nor narcotics are believed to be factors in the crash.

