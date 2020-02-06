Woman in ICU after accident at UPS Customer Center

A woman is in the ICU after an industrial accident at the UPS Customer Center in South Bend.

That's located in the 3800 block of Lathrop Street.

We're told the woman was operating an automatic floor scrubber machine and somehow got pinned against a garage door.

When officials arrived, employees were performing CPR.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a faint heartbeat. There's no word on her current condition

The investigation is ongoing, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

