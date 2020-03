Fire officials say a woman has been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Osceola Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 1100 block of Lincolnway West just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials could not confirm how the fire began, the extent of the damage or the victim’s condition at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now for the latest updates on air and online as we learn more about this developing story.