Woman gets dying wish, goes on last motorcycle ride

A Goshen woman got her dying wish Wednesday.

Living life to the fullest is easier said than done at times, but not for 71-year-old Carolyn Welch. Tucked behind her black leather vest is a big heart and kind soul.

Welch said it is her faith that gets her through the hard times.

“He can help you, and He’ll be with you all the way,” Welch said.

Welch was diagnosed with cancer for the first time a year ago, and then it came back.

"So I got one on the lung, one across my brain, and one on my spine in the back,” Welch said.

“It’s hard knowing that she is not going to be here forever,” said Donna Scott, Welch's daughter-in-law.

Welch has been given three months to live.

Waterford Crossing in Goshen has a program called Live a Dream, and Welch’s dream was to ride a motorcycle for the last time.

“I’m excited for her. You don’t get this chance very often, and sometimes dreams do come true,” Scott said.

Welch has been riding since she was a little girl — it is in her family’s DNA, she said.

Bikers from across the area helped make Welch’s dream come true Wednesday, going for an hourlong ride around Goshen.

No matter the outcome, Welch said she is hanging onto hope.

“I’m always hopeful, but whatever happens, it’s going to happen, no matter what," she said.

