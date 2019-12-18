Woman found guilty in deadly Fulton County bus stop crash to be sentenced Wednesday

The woman found guilty in the deadly Fulton County bus stop crash in Oct. 2018 will be sentenced Wednesday.

Alyssa Shepherd was found guilty of felony reckless homicide in the crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her 6-year-old twin brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

Maverik Lowe, who was 11 at the time, was also hit and suffered severe injuries.

The crash happened on Oct. 30, 2018, as the children were crossing State Road 25 in Rochester to board their school bus.

In court, a jury unanimously found the 25-year-old guilty of all three counts of felony reckless homicide, level 5 felonies. She was also found guilty of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony, and guilty of passing a school bus causing injury with stop arm extended, a class A misdemeanor.

Shepherd faces a maximum of up to 21.5 years in prison.

Her sentencing begins Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

