Mother fights carjacker, turns off vehicle after he drives off with family inside

A man allegedly rear-ended a family's car, shoved the father out of the way and took off with the rest of the family inside, threatening to kill the mother and two children still in the car before the woman turned off the vehicle and fought the alleged carjacker.

Thirty-year-old James Michael Brown was driving a silver Honda Odyssey at the intersection of Sample Street and Main Street in South Bend Sunday when he allegedly smashed into the back of a Ford Flex containing a mother, father and their two children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When the father got out of the car to check on his wife and two children, Brown allegedly shoved the man out of the way and got into the Ford, driving east on Sample to Michigan Street.

As Brown was driving the Ford he allegedly stole, the woman said Brown looked at her "with a crazy look in his eye and said, 'I am going to kill all of you. You are all going to die today!'"

Upon getting to Sample and Michigan, the mother says she was able to reach over and turn off the vehicle and begin fighting with Brown, who was working to restart the car. Eventually, Brown got out of the car and left.

He was found in a nearby church building, but not before allegedly trying to get into two other vehicles, with those vehicles' drivers fleeing before Brown could open their doors.

The mother was taken to the hospital for treatment of back pain.

Brown was taken to the hospital and reportedly told staff that he had used methamphetamine and marijuana that day.

Brown has been charged with Level 5 felony robbery, three counts of Level 2 felony criminal confinement, three counts of Level 6 felony intimidation, Level 6 felony auto theft, Class A misdemeanor battery and Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a collision.

