Woman dead after crashing into cement barrier in Elkhart County

A woman is dead after a crash on State Road 15 north of US 20 in Elkhart County on Wednesday night.

The driver of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, Melody Griffith of Three Rivers, Michigan, turned into a parking lot in the 18000 block of US 20 running over a median causing her to being thrown from her vehicle.

As the 38-year-old continued through the parking lot, she collided with a large cement barrier.

Griffith sustained a fatal head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

