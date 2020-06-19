Woman charged with murder after South Bend shooting

A woman has been charged with murder following a shooting last weekend in South Bend

It happened Saturday in the 3400 block of Curtiss Drive.

Kristy Hawkins, 38, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Allen Williams. She also faces a firearm sentencing enhancement, which can add an additional five to 20 years to the conviction of the underlying offense.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Williams on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Hawkins was arrested on Wednesday. She's scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Click here to see the charging documents, which include the following passages:



Investigators also spoke to witnesses to the homicide, including two cousins of Allen Williams. According to the witnesses, there had been a gathering of a number of people in the parking lot of 3400 Curtis Drive. Included in that gathering were Allen Williams, his cousins, and a female identified as KRISTY LYNN HAWKINS. These witnesses stated that before the shooting, HAWKINS had gotten into an argument with another female. They advised officers that the HAWKINS then went to her car and came back with a handgun. The witnesses saw HAWKINS fire her handgun multiple times, striking Allen Williams. The witnesses saw nobody else with a handgun and stated nobody else fired any weapons. Witnesses initially described HAWKINS as an older white female and with the assistance of social media sources, these witnesses were able to positively identify HAWKINS.

Investigators interviewed KRISTY LYNN HAWKINS. After being advised of her rights, KRISTY LYNN HAWKINS admitted to firing her handgun. HAWKINS stated that she was at the party at the apartment complex and was drinking with others. She further stated that at some point during the night, she "felt threatened" by the "crowd" who were accusing her of being part of racial unrest in the country. She stated that she then retrieved her handgun from her car. HAWKINS stated that she fired the gun just once "in the air" and then "lost control" of her handgun as it flew out of her hand. In an effort to find her handgun, HAWKINS said she got down on the ground to look for it. HAWKINS claimed that many people then fired weapons.

An audio recording of the incident appears inconsistent with this account.

HAWKINS then claimed to have seen Allen Williams on the ground and thought that he was having a seizure, so she crawled over to him and cradled his head, asking someone to call an ambulance. HAWKINS stated that people told her to leave, so she left the scene.

Witness statements of what HAWKINS did after the shooting is inconsistent with her account. These witnesses advised investigators that HAWKINS did not "crawl" on the ground and render aid to Allen Williams. Instead, they advised officers that after shooting Allen Williams, HAWKINS calmly got into her vehicle and left the scene.



