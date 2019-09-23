Woman charged with animal cruelty after complaining animal control officer shot dog

A woman who alleges a Kosciusko County Animal Control and Removal officer illegally stole and shot her dog is now facing animal cruelty charges herself.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sherry Koser of Etna Green, according to our reporting partners at The Times-Union.

On June 19, a report says officer Jerry Clase went to the Etna Green property after the county's animal control unit received a report that a dog appeared to be severely ill and tried to bite someone.

The attorney's report then says the landlord led Clase to a garage where a dog had a large, bleeding, protruding sore on its stomach.

Due to the dog's condition, the report indicates Clase took the dog into his custody and euthanized it to prevent the animal from further suffering.

Indiana State Police found no criminal wrongdoing on Clase's part, but he was placed on a five-day unpaid suspension.

