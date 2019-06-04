Woman charged in death of Kosciusko Co. baby pleads not guilty

The babysitter charged in the death of a Kosciusko County 11-month-old is pleading not guilty.

Courtney Kincaid made an appearance in court Monday, according to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw, after being arrested and charged last week in the death of the baby.

Kincaid faces charges of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death to a person younger than 14 years old.

The charges against Kincaid come almost a year after Emma Grace Leeman died in April 2018. Emma suffered head trauma while in the care of Kincaid.

Kincaid will be back in court on July 1.

