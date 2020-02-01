Woman charged in deadly crash gets 4 years' probation

A woman who pleaded guilty for her role in a deadly crash in St. Joseph County is avoiding prison time.

Nicole Nelson, 29, was previously charged with two felonies in the crash, which happened in June on Bittersweet Road near Cleveland Road.

Police say Nelson was heading south on Bittersweet when she crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Ricardo Yzaguirre, of Mishawaka. He died at the scene.

Nelson was sentenced Friday to six years, but they were all suspended. Instead, she's been ordered to serve four years of probation with the first two years to be served on home detention.

Her driving privileges have also been suspended for four years.

