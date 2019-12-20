Woman charged in deadly Fulton County bus stop crash transferred to state facility

Several people in Fulton County are concerned about a post floating around social media, showing the woman charged in the deadly bus stop crash that killed three children has been released from jail.

16 News Now has learned Alyssa Shepherd was not released from the Fulton County Jail, but transferred to a state correctional facility.

Officials say Shepherd was transferred to the Rockville Correctional Facility, west of Indianapolis near the Indiana-Illinois state line Thursday afternoon.

Deputy warden of the Rockville Correctional Facility tells 16 News Now Shepherd will undergo diagnostic testing for at least six weeks before she is transferred to a permanent facility in Indiana.

Shepherd was sentenced in Fulton County Wednesday.

She could be in prison for up to four years, followed by three years on home detention and up to three years on probation.

The Oct. 2018 crash killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twin brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

