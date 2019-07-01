Woman charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

A woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

It happened June 6 near Cleveland and Bittersweet roads in St. Joseph County.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office, a white Chevy Impala driven by 28-year-old Nicole Nelson was traveling southbound on Bittersweet when it reportedly crossed the double yellow line and struck a motorcycle driven by Ricardo Yzaguirre, a 54-year-old from Mishawaka.

Yzaguirre died at the scene. Nelson was uninjured.

It was dark and foggy at the time of the crash.

According to charging documents, Nelson told police she had been cut off by another driver. She attempted to pass that driver, which is when she hit the motorcycle.

Police say Nelson admitted to knowing that it was a no passing zone.

Nelson allegedly indicated that she had smoked marijuana the night before the crash. Blood tests showed positive for 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC and Delta-9 THC.

On Monday, Nelson was charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood; and reckless homicide.

Nelson was arrested Monday morning and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail, where she remains in custody as of Monday afternoon.

