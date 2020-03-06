Woman charged in connection to deadly South Bend stabbing appears in court

The woman charged with assisting a criminal in connection with a deadly stabbing in South Bend is in court.

Fifty-year-old Diane Schubert is accused of destroying evidence related to the investigation into the September death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

Forty-year-old Jason Collins was charged with reckless homicide.

Collins claims Martinez tried to choke him during a fight on South Marine Street.

That's when investigators believe Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Officials say Collins and Schubert cleaned up the scene afterwards.

Schubert faces up to two and a half years in prison.

