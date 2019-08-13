Woman charged in Monday morning La Porte County stabbing

A woman faces several charges in the early morning stabbing of a man in La Porte County Monday.

Police were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to the Marathon gas station in the 1800 block of West U.S. 20 for a man who was bleeding, according to a release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they realized he had been stabbed and suffered upper-body injuries.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After investigating, police were led to a home in Woodberry Mobile Home Park on West County Road 650 North. There, they arrested Shannon N. King, 37, of rural Springfield Township, on suspicion of stabbing the victim.

On Tuesday, King was charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injuries. She is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the alleged victim.

