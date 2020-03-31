Woman charged in FACT investigation

A woman has been charged after hitting a man with a car in Mishawaka.

Evelyn Cross-Malone is charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.

The incident happened in connection to a domestic situation in the 1900 block of East 4th Street, near South Home Street in Mishawaka, after midnight on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cross-Malone standing outside of a car.

They also found a man lying near the lawn with injuries.

He was taken to memorial hospital in serious condition.

Her initial hearing is scheduled for April 17-th.

