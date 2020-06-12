Woman charged for driving van into Indianapolis protesters

The driver of a minivan who struck several people protesting in Indianapolis over the death of George Floyd has been charged with criminal recklessness.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the charge Friday against 68-year-old Diane Goebel of Indianapolis.

Mears says at least four people were injured when Goebel tried to drive through a group of protesters on Monument Circle Monday night.

Court records show no attorney for Goebel.

However, she told WISH-TV in an interview, “I did not hit anyone or plow into anyone. They jumped on the hood of my van.”

6/12/2020 3:35:29 PM (GMT -4:00)