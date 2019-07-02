Woman charged for death of dogs left in car outside casino sentenced

A woman accused of animal cruelty for leaving dogs in her car in the parking lot of a casino has been sentenced.

In May, Sherill Langford pleaded guilty to three counts of torturing or killing animals. Langford has now been sentenced to two years' probation and 90 days in jail, which can be served on house arrest, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

In April, Langford parked her car at Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac with three dogs inside. Two of her dogs were found dead. The third was treated for severe dehydration.

As outlined in a plea deal, if Langford completes her probation, the three felony convictions will be withdrawn and reduced to two misdemeanor counts.

