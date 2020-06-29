Woman charged in connection to deadly crash in South Bend

A woman has been charged in connection to a fatal South Bend crash that killed two people, and left two critically injured, early Sunday morning. ​

Raeaunna White, the driver who initiated a five-car fatal crash early Sunday morning, has been charged, according to St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Raeaunna White, who was driving a Chrysler 200, crashed into a Saturn Ion killing two people: 47-year-old Tajuanna Norris and 37-year-old Tony Griffin.​

The crash also left two others in the Ion in critical condition including the driver of that vehicle and a 5-year-old boy, both who remain in the ICU as of Monday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Police and first responders say they did have a problem getting to the scene after they came across hundreds of vehicles driving up and down Lincoln Way West shortly after the crash.​

At Large council member Lori Hamann says she has spoken to community members in the past about this issue and is working on finding ways to prevent it from happening again.​

"When you find yourself in such a crowded area, such as 200 cars on Lincoln Way (West), even if they were to stop, they are actually creating more of an obstruction than they are allowing that emergency vehicle to come through. I don't know that it is necessarily out of defiance, but when you find yourself with that many people in a small space, they are going to have a difficult time complying," Hamann says.

Hamann adds that community members are also proposing that area businesses close down after midnight to discourage any large groups from forming and possibly impeding with first responders.​

As for the investigation, charges against White are expected to be released Thursday.

Stick with 16 News Now on air and online for the latest development on this investigation.